Analysts Set Expectations for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.39.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

