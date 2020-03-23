Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 23rd (CHU, DPUKY, GEI, GIB.A, GWO, LBRDK, MFC, NTOIY, NVO, TIH)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 23rd:

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$30.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$112.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$33.00.

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$69.00.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$67.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$76.00.

