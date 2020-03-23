Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Akbank T.A.S. (AKBTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS: AKBTY):

3/16/2020 – Akbank T.A.S. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Akbank T.A.S. was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/10/2020 – Akbank T.A.S. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Akbank T.A.S. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Akbank T.A.S. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Akbank T.A.S. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Akbank T.A.S. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Akbank T.A.S. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

