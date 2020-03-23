Analyzing WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and Community Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:CIBN)

WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WCF Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.35 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.58 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Community Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

Community Investors Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

