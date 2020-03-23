AnarchistsPrime Achieves Market Cap of $365.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

