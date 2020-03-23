Anchor (ANCT) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Anchor token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00012181 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.08 million and $32,367.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.02678053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00187415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.