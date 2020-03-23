Andrew Harding Purchases 20,000 Shares of Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) Stock

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) insider Andrew Harding bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.70 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,000.00 ($52,482.27).

Andrew Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Andrew Harding bought 10,000 shares of Aurizon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.40 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($31,205.67).

On Monday, March 2nd, Andrew Harding bought 5,000 shares of Aurizon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.81 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,050.00 ($17,056.74).

ASX AZJ traded up A$0.13 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting A$3.81 ($2.70). 20,441,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.52. Aurizon Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$4.12 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of A$6.11 ($4.33). The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from Aurizon’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Aurizon’s payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

