ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) is Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270,016 shares during the period. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH makes up about 6.2% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $702,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,067,000 after buying an additional 4,548,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,170,000 after buying an additional 3,174,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,173,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after buying an additional 1,400,708 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,517,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth $7,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 43,332,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,697,808. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.25%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.