Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 800 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 857.31 ($11.28).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 609.80 ($8.02) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 784.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 869.60. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 656.60 ($8.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

