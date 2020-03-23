Antony (Tony) Robinson Purchases 24,000 Shares of PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) Stock

PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) insider Antony (Tony) Robinson acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$50,400.00 ($35,744.68).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.90. The firm has a market cap of $651.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. PSC Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$2.34 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of A$3.36 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.20.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from PSC Insurance Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. PSC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

PSC Insurance Group Company Profile

PSC Insurance Group Limited engages in the insurance services businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online direct general insurance, and third party claims management business; and retail commercial and wholesale insurance broking activities.

