APIS (APIS) Price Reaches $0.0004

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. APIS has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $143,924.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIS has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One APIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007490 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,058,729,161 tokens. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.