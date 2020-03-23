apM Coin (APM) Hits One Day Volume of $3.51 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. apM Coin has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002935 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.04096230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00066446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037814 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012989 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003584 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

