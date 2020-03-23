Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,506 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $143,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

