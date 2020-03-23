Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 175,561 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Apple worth $1,752,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

