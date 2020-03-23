Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,714 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.4% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,823.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 764,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

