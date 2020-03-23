Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.37. The company had a trading volume of 83,773,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,130,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.54. The firm has a market cap of $969.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.