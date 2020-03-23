Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a coverage optimism score of -1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,408,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,130,576. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $969.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

