Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Cut by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,107 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 6.1% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.18% of Applied Materials worth $99,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.17. 15,124,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,671,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

