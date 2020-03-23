AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 101,270 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,270 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Southern worth $78,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

