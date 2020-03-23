AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,669 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Citrix Systems worth $75,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

