AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 334,601 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,601 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $82,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,477,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,527,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,516,000 after acquiring an additional 171,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,612 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,342,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $18.78. 73,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.79. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

