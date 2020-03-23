AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $95,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Shares of CCI traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.78. 1,972,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

