AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,408,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Old Republic International worth $76,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after buying an additional 3,813,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,051 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,545,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,037,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ORI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,397. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Insiders purchased 12,700 shares of company stock worth $256,424 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

