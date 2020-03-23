AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Equitable worth $82,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EQH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 141,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

In other Equitable news, Director Ramon De Oliveira acquired 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $198,248.20. Also, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,975 shares of company stock worth $842,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

