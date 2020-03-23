AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 222.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $85,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

HIG traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. 159,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,782. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.