AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,720 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of WEC Energy Group worth $75,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,589,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,861,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 166,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.91.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

