AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 10,655,066 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 464.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,949,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,655,066 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Gold Fields worth $85,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,650,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 454,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.78. 836,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of -0.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.