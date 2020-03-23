AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 12,287 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $83,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 327,628 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 422,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

WWD traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average is $111.32.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $413,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,935. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

