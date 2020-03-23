AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,741,118 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 256.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,741,118 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of General Motors worth $88,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,077,000 after buying an additional 222,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,034,000 after buying an additional 454,441 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,387,000 after buying an additional 82,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,214. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

