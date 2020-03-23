AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 85,887 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Crane worth $79,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,844,000 after acquiring an additional 251,843 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crane by 1,655.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Crane by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $39.03. 239,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

