AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $73,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $16.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.48. The company had a trading volume of 850,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,670. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.06 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $551.88 and a 200-day moving average of $558.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.71.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

