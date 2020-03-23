AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,987 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Varian Medical Systems worth $82,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAR shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

NYSE VAR traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 60,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,868. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.