AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Raytheon worth $72,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $9.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.27. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

