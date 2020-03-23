AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,614 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Johnson Controls International worth $71,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.39. 5,737,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,447,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

