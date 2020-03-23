AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291,489 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $81,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

IR traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 261,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

