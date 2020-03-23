AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,088 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Hershey worth $94,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after purchasing an additional 173,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after purchasing an additional 162,277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $229,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at $26,682,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.41. 856,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,737. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.79 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average is $150.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

