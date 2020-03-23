AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 123.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of NewMarket worth $80,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE NEU traded down $25.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $350.75 and a 12-month high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

