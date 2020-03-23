AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $89,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. 6,484,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,637,376. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

