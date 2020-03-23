AQR Capital Management LLC Has $72.23 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,487 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of AmerisourceBergen worth $72,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 92,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

