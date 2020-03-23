AQR Capital Management LLC Has $74.26 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,572 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $74,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.70.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.82. 164,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.26. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

