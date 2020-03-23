AQR Capital Management LLC Has $76.16 Million Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093,977 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of H & R Block worth $76,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in H & R Block by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,697 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in H & R Block by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,327,000 after acquiring an additional 569,476 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in H & R Block by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in H & R Block by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,201,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after acquiring an additional 920,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. 1,979,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

