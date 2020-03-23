AQR Capital Management LLC Has $80.63 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,721 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $80,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $63.65. 169,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

