AQR Capital Management LLC Has $81.87 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,648 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Eversource Energy worth $81,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,291,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 186.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $4.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.04. 260,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

