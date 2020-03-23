AQR Capital Management LLC Has $90.10 Million Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of American Financial Group worth $90,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $49.23. 55,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,941. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

