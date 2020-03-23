AQR Capital Management LLC Has $90.87 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,088 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of ANSYS worth $90,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.62. 48,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,569. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.58.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.11.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

