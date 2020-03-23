AQR Capital Management LLC Has $92.90 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Textron worth $92,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Textron by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Textron by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

