AQR Capital Management LLC Has $93.67 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Technologies worth $93,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 42,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded down $7.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.88. 6,137,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,590,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

