AQR Capital Management LLC Has $95.27 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,223 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $95,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,663,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,957,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

