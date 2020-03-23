AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,504 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of J M Smucker worth $75,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,332. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

