AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Prologis worth $83,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 242,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

